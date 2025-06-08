 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2025

Nauticus Robotics and Open Ocean Robotics Collaborate on Asset Management

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics has announced a strategic collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics designed to significantly reduce the high operational costs typically associated with subsea inspections, maintenance and monitoring, while delivering an environmental advantage.

The collaboration brings together Nauticus' expertise in subsea robotics, including autonomous systems like the Aquanaut®, and Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered USV, the DataXplorer™.

Open Ocean Robotics' USVs operate autonomously for extended periods using solar energy, providing a clean-tech solution that offers a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional crewed vessels.

The joint solution pairs autonomous subsea vehicles with surface-based USVs to offer persistent, real-time monitoring and data collection while minimizing the need for costly crewed vessels. This will enable energy operators to conduct autonomous inspections and monitoring of critical infrastructure—such as pipelines, risers, and subsea manifolds—more frequently, efficiently, and with significantly lower environmental impact.

"Collaborating with Open Ocean Robotics aligns perfectly with our mission to drive cost efficiency, safety, and sustainability in ocean industries," said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. "By integrating our autonomous subsea vehicle with their autonomous surface vehicle, we are unlocking new operational paradigms that offer substantial value to our customers in offshore energy and beyond."

Related News

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha Hosts First Marine USV Demonstration in the Middle East​

OceanAlpha, a leader in unmanned marine technology, recently concluded its L25 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) demonstration at Port Rashid…

© Advanced Navigation

AUV Exposes Coral Loss at One of the World’s Southernmost Reefs

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, in collaboration with marine consultancy O2 Marine, has…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Wraps Up WAM-V Sea Trial off New Jersey

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT), a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has completed its first WAM…

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier…

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news