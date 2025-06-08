Nauticus Robotics and Open Ocean Robotics Collaborate on Asset Management

Nauticus Robotics has announced a strategic collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics designed to significantly reduce the high operational costs typically associated with subsea inspections, maintenance and monitoring, while delivering an environmental advantage.

The collaboration brings together Nauticus' expertise in subsea robotics, including autonomous systems like the Aquanaut®, and Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered USV, the DataXplorer™.

Open Ocean Robotics' USVs operate autonomously for extended periods using solar energy, providing a clean-tech solution that offers a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional crewed vessels.

The joint solution pairs autonomous subsea vehicles with surface-based USVs to offer persistent, real-time monitoring and data collection while minimizing the need for costly crewed vessels. This will enable energy operators to conduct autonomous inspections and monitoring of critical infrastructure—such as pipelines, risers, and subsea manifolds—more frequently, efficiently, and with significantly lower environmental impact.

"Collaborating with Open Ocean Robotics aligns perfectly with our mission to drive cost efficiency, safety, and sustainability in ocean industries," said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. "By integrating our autonomous subsea vehicle with their autonomous surface vehicle, we are unlocking new operational paradigms that offer substantial value to our customers in offshore energy and beyond."



