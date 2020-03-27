 
March 27, 2020

Subsea Cable Gripper Redesigned for Longer Deployments

The Webtool CRT200 Cable Retrieval Tool is designed and manufactured in the UK by Allspeeds Ltd. (Photo: Allspeeds)

With the need to use and abandon the cable gripper for up to 20 days between cable recovery projects, hydraulic tools specialist Webtool has redesigned its Webtool CRT200 Cable Retrieval Tool for large diameter cable and longer subsea deployment in water up to 1,500 meters water depth.

Designed for the recovery of damaged cable and umbilical up to 254 mm (10”) diameter, the CRT200 cable gripper provides a streamlined cable recovery where the gripper, guided by a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), is lowered onto the end of the cable without requiring preliminary clearing of the soil around the cable. The mechanically locked gripping action ensures the umbilical cannot escape during retrieval; moreover, an internal clutch mechanism prevents damage from overtightening. By gripping the end of the cable, it makes subsequent handling easier, enabling the cable to be recovered to a reeler or spooler on the surface vessel.

The CRT200 cable gripper weighs approximately 600 kg and has a maximum load capacity of 20 metric tons. It is available with hydraulic hot stab or torque bucket interface options.

“With the growing need to ensure offshore subsea operations are both cost-efficient and sustainable, the ability to deploy and abandon the CRT200 Cable Gripper for up to 20 days before recovery to the surface is a significant boost to the gripper’s utilization in cable and umbilical recovery campaigns,” said Keith Elliot, managing director, Allspeeds.

Developed in consultation with international certification body and classification society, DNV GL, the CRT200 Cable Retrieval Tool is the only cable and umbilical retrieval tool to meet the exacting design codes and standards for marine operations, and offshore and platform lifting appliances. Specifically, the CRT200 satisfies the requirements of DNVGL-ST-N001 Marine Operations & Marine Warranty, June 2016 and DNVGL-ST-0378 Standard for Offshore & Platform Lifting Appliances, May 2016.

