UK Subsea Centers Partner Up to Advance Tech and Research Capabilities

The National Subsea Centre (NSC) and NOC Innovations have joined forces to address marine-related issues that no single entity could tackle alone, and to further advance their technological and research capabilities.

The two centers will bring together specialist researchers, engineers and scientists to form a community dedicated to addressing marine-related issues.

Uniquely positioned both geographically and technologically, the NSC and NOC Innovations will draw on shared resources, insights and skills to help organizations make better decisions in the environments in which they operate.

With expertise spanning the fields of marine science, robotics, sensors and instrumentation, data science, artificial intelligence, imaging, object detection and classification, digital twins, simulation and remote sensing, the teams will work in unison to share research findings and deliver joint solutions that will help achieve sustainability and energy transition targets.

In addition, the organizations will be better equipped to support new and existing industry partners through each center’s offering, including the use of the NOC ‘Innovation Centre’, a facility boasting specialist engineering and testing facilities and the NSC’s warehouse, home to a Flowloop, Hyperspectral Imaging Lab, robotics area, Materials Lab, large workshop, yard space and Innovation Hub which can accommodate up to 75 people for a range of events.

“With a mission and values strongly aligned to our own, this partnership could not be a better fit for what we strive to achieve here at the NSC. The collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in marine technology by leveraging our combined expertise and capabilities across a range of projects in the marine domain,” said John McCall, NSC Director.