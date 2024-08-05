 
New Wave Media

August 5, 2024

UK Subsea Centers Partner Up to Advance Tech and Research Capabilities

National Subsea Centre (Credit: NSC)

National Subsea Centre (Credit: NSC)

The National Subsea Centre (NSC) and NOC Innovations have joined forces to address marine-related issues that no single entity could tackle alone, and to further advance their technological and research capabilities.

The two centers will bring together specialist researchers, engineers and scientists to form a community dedicated to addressing marine-related issues.

Uniquely positioned both geographically and technologically, the NSC and NOC Innovations will draw on shared resources, insights and skills to help organizations make better decisions in the environments in which they operate.

With expertise spanning the fields of marine science, robotics, sensors and instrumentation, data science, artificial intelligence, imaging, object detection and classification, digital twins, simulation and remote sensing, the teams will work in unison to share research findings and deliver joint solutions that will help achieve sustainability and energy transition targets.

In addition, the organizations will be better equipped to support new and existing industry partners through each center’s offering, including the use of the NOC ‘Innovation Centre’, a facility boasting specialist engineering and testing facilities and the NSC’s warehouse, home to a Flowloop, Hyperspectral Imaging Lab, robotics area, Materials Lab, large workshop, yard space and Innovation Hub which can accommodate up to 75 people for a range of events.

 “With a mission and values strongly aligned to our own, this partnership could not be a better fit for what we strive to achieve here at the NSC. The collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in marine technology by leveraging our combined expertise and capabilities across a range of projects in the marine domain,” said John McCall, NSC Director.

Related News

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for Nexans

23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems, two of OEG Renewables businesses within cables service line, have delivered a turnkey…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Curtiss-Wright Advance Tech Set to Extend Lifecyle of Subsea Fields

Saipem and Curtiss-Wright Corporation have reached a new milestone for the subsea applications industry, having completed…

DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW Phase

Deme Offshore has laid all inter-array cables, manufactured by its partner Hellenic Cables, for the first phase of 3.6 GW…

(Credit: ABPmer / Rick Ayrton)

ABPmer to Work on Expansion of UK’s Offshore Industry Database

Marine consultancy and survey company ABPmer has been appointed by Crown Estate Scotland to support the work related to the…

(Credit: Ramco)

Ramco Hooks Long-Term Pipe Servicing Contract with Equinor

Ramco Norway, specialists in the preparation, inspection, surface treatment, and preservation of OCTG (oil country tubular goods)…

Rolf de Vries (Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Names Subsea Chief

OEG Renewables, offshore wind division of OEG Energy Group, has appointed Rolf de Vries as its subsea director.The OEG Renewables’…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news