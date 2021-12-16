 
New Wave Media

December 16, 2021

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore last week scored a three-year deal with Brazil's Petrobras for its vessel Skandi Santos.

Under the contract, the Skandi Santos will perform a broad scope of subsea services in Brazil, and IKM Subsea will take care of ROV services. Bravante will be responsible for marine services.

IKM Subsea on Thursday confirmed the deal and shared that the services under the contract would be carried out at Petrobras' giant Buzios offshore oil field in the Santos Basin. The field is located around 200km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at water depths ranging from 1,600m to 2,100m.

The contract with Petrobras will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it includes two work class ROVs onboard Skandi Santos and a supply of survey services, representing a total contract value of approximately $107 Million.

"It is an exciting time and a positive start to IKM Subsea in Brasil, being awarded a contract with a global partner such as AKOFS. Besides to being important in order to sustain investments, it brings an opportunity to work directly with the major contractor in Brazil. This gives IKM the opportunity to structure and invest even more in our Brazilian Branch both for our onshore and offshore staff”, says Managing Director Alexandre Vilanova at IKM Subsea Brazil.

“This award strengthens the relationship IKM Subsea has built with AKOFS as well as reinforces our capability in be bold to meet the clients’ requirements and needs, providing a tailored solution to the Brazilian market,” says Fernanda Roale, Business Development Manager at IKM Subsea Brasil.

“We are excited to execute another contract with IKM, this time for Petrobras. We look forward to repeating the success of our partnership in Norway for Equinor,” says Brazil General Manager Gabriel Oliveira at AKOFS.

Related News

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology Adds iXblue Tech to Rental Fleet

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it had strengthened its rental fleet…

“We’re building standardization to enable a rapid expansion of sensing in the ocean. (Traditionally) every sensor, every piece of hardware is different, with a different protocol, and a different connector. If you try to put them together, things get ugly quick, and everything turns into an engineering project. Engineering projects are great for engineers, (but) they’re bad for almost everybody else (because) they cost a lot of time and money.” Tim Janssen, CEO , Sofar Ocean Technologies. Image

Inside Sofar Ocean Technologies' Epic Quest to Open Ocean Data

Tim Janssen, CEO, Sofar Ocean Technologies, discusses this real-time ocean intelligence platform’s quest to collect, network…

This ocean glider includes a satellite trasmitter that helps locate the glider's position at any time. Ocean observations, such as those taken with gliders, are of critical value to the cluster of businesses known as the "ocean enterprise". (NOAA)

U.S. Ocean Enterprise Grows 60% since 2015, Report

The U.S. Ocean Enterprise Report released by NOAA shows significant growth in businesses that provide the technological means…

Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power

The UK Government on Wednesday announced its "biggest investment in a generation" into Britain’s tidal power. The UK government…

Credit: Orbital

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm Orbital

Scottish floating tidal turbine developer Orbital Marine Power has entered a strategic partnership with offshore energy services…

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

Photo of the Day

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Deltares

Deltares has an extensive experience and knowledge in the field of offshore studies including geological & geohazard assessments, seabed mapping, modelling sea bed dynamics and geophysical studies. Deltares offers clients a full range of services for applied research and specialist consultancy.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Chief Engineer

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Ocracoke, NC, United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Quality Assurance Inspector

● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news