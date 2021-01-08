 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2021

Subsea Europe Services Supports Hydrographer Training in Hamburg

DVocean is an 8-meter-long, 2.65-meter-wide survey boat. (Photo: HafenCity University)

DVocean is an 8-meter-long, 2.65-meter-wide survey boat. (Photo: HafenCity University)

Donation of multibeam technology and support strengthens hydrographic research capabilities of university’s new dedicated survey vessel

Marine survey technology specialist Subsea Europe Services GmbH has pledged to support HafenCity University in training a new generation of expert marine hydrographers by ensuring availability of the latest hydroacoustic technology aboard the new survey boat DVocean.

Based in Hamburg, HafenCity University is the only facility in Germany certified to the highest standards of training for marine surveyors. Its hydrography program was modernized in 2016 and subsequently examined by the International Board on Standards of Competence for Hydrographic Surveyors and Nautical Cartographers of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the International Cartographic Association (ICA), and accredited according to the “Standards of Competence of Hydrographic Surveyors” at Category A.

Hydrography is a popular specialization in HafenCity University’s two-year Master of Science Geodesy and Geoinformatics course, which is taught in the English language with international students making up three quarters of those attending. The 8-meter-long, 2.65-meter-wide DVocean survey boat is an essential component of the course, as well as various marine education and research programs at the university.

“With DVocean we have a modern hydrographic survey platform to assist in both training and research,” said Mona Lütjens, Research Assistant Hydrography and Geodesy, HafenCity University. “Our partnership with Subsea Europe Services means that tutors, students and researchers have easy access to cutting-edge multibeam technologies on DVocean, so that teaching and scientific projects can always be carried out to the highest standards.”

“We are proud to be part of the HafenCity University students’ journey to becoming professional hydrographers and look forward to developing the partnership in the future, to offer more project and data focused support for research and commercial operations aboard DVocean,” said Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe Services GmbH.

Related News

Oceanographer and Discoverer will join NOAA's ship fleet, which includes NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown, the agency's largest research vessel. (Photo: Wes Struble/NOAA)

Thoma-Sea Marine Wins Deal to Build Pair of NOAA Oceanographic Ships

NOAA’s effort to recapitalize its aging fleet of research ships took a major step forward today with the U.S. Navy’s award of a $178…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

New REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries to the German Navy will be used for mine countermeasure operations. HII photo

HII Delivers REMUS 100 to the German Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) delivereda new REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) to the German Navy.

(Photo: Accident Investigation Board Finland)

Sweden to Allow Underwater Probe of Estonia Wreck Site

Sweden said on Friday it would allow an underwater examination of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic 26 years ago with the loss of 852 lives…

© Bureau Veritas: Marine & Offshore

Ponant Moves Forward with BV to Mitigate Underwater Radiated Noise

Le Jacques-Cartier, the last sister-ship in the Ponant Explorers series of six expedition class cruise ships, was awarded…

Side scan sonar inventor and long-time MATE competition judge and supporter Marty Klein speaks to the all-female ROV team from Saudi Arabia during the 2017 international event. Photo courtesy MATE II

50 Years from Now: Perspectives from Marty Klein

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Applanix

Applanix products and solutions for hydrographic survey & marine applications…Maximize Your Productivity! Applanix leads the industry in robust, reliable, repeatable positioning and motion compensation solutions for marine applications. Proven in the most adverse conditions…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news