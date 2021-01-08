Subsea Europe Services Supports Hydrographer Training in Hamburg

Donation of multibeam technology and support strengthens hydrographic research capabilities of university’s new dedicated survey vessel

Marine survey technology specialist Subsea Europe Services GmbH has pledged to support HafenCity University in training a new generation of expert marine hydrographers by ensuring availability of the latest hydroacoustic technology aboard the new survey boat DVocean.

Based in Hamburg, HafenCity University is the only facility in Germany certified to the highest standards of training for marine surveyors. Its hydrography program was modernized in 2016 and subsequently examined by the International Board on Standards of Competence for Hydrographic Surveyors and Nautical Cartographers of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the International Cartographic Association (ICA), and accredited according to the “Standards of Competence of Hydrographic Surveyors” at Category A.

Hydrography is a popular specialization in HafenCity University’s two-year Master of Science Geodesy and Geoinformatics course, which is taught in the English language with international students making up three quarters of those attending. The 8-meter-long, 2.65-meter-wide DVocean survey boat is an essential component of the course, as well as various marine education and research programs at the university.

“With DVocean we have a modern hydrographic survey platform to assist in both training and research,” said Mona Lütjens, Research Assistant Hydrography and Geodesy, HafenCity University. “Our partnership with Subsea Europe Services means that tutors, students and researchers have easy access to cutting-edge multibeam technologies on DVocean, so that teaching and scientific projects can always be carried out to the highest standards.”

“We are proud to be part of the HafenCity University students’ journey to becoming professional hydrographers and look forward to developing the partnership in the future, to offer more project and data focused support for research and commercial operations aboard DVocean,” said Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe Services GmbH.