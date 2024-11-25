Subsea Global Robotic Hull Cleaning gets the Green Light in Singapore

Subsea Global Solutions reports that authorities in Singapore have granted approval of its hull cleaning services for vessels, allowing underwater cleaning to take place while vessels are engaged in cargo work at the terminal.

The approved cleaning procedure requires the use of a Cleaning Remotely Operated Vehicle (C-ROV) equipped with an integrated filtration plant, designed to capture and reclaim materials, ensuring compliance with Singapore’s stringent environmental regulations. This filtration technology captures biofouling debris, preventing pollutants from being discharged into the harbor and thus preserving local marine ecosystems.

“There is a large, and growing, demand for hull cleaning in Singapore,” said Karl Lander, Director of Environmental Services at Subsea Global. “Approval of the C-ROV for operation there is a significant step forward for Subsea Global Solutions in advancing our capabilities to meet the demand for environmentally friendly solutions around the globe."

Image courtesy Subsea Global Solutions

Captain Satnam Kumar, COO, Subsea Global Solutions added, “Singapore’s approval marks a major milestone for Subsea Global Solutions, allowing us to expand our services in one of the busiest ports in the world. Our C-ROV technology not only meets regulatory standards but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to innovative, environmentally sustainable solutions for our clients.”

Since 2022, Subsea Global Solutions’ Singapore office has been leveraging the Portable C-ROV system for underwater cleaning operations, deploying it from their dive support vessel, Achiever, in permitted locations. This technology integrates seamlessly with diver and ROV cleaning systems, adapting to diverse client needs across vessel types, including cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, and even heavily fouled offshore semi-submersibles. To date, Subsea Global’s Singapore location has successfully conducted hundreds of C-ROV cleanings, showcasing its versatility in tackling challenging biofouling scenarios.

Subsea Global Solutions will offer streamlined hull cleaning services to all clients with vessels calling in Singapore. Its ECO C-ROV technology, available in Antwerp and Halifax, is designed to ensure sustainable cleaning with full reclaim capabilities, while portable systems in Miami, Sydney, and Togo provide flexible solutions for diverse operational needs. Singapore is transitioning its portable systems to reclaim functionality, further reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Image courtesy Subsea Global Solutions