December 17, 2019

Subsea 7 to Install Risers at Lingshui 17-2

Services firm Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract to install risers for CNOOC’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development project in the South China Sea.

The contract from Offshore Oil Engineering Co. (COOEC) — worth between $50 million and $150 million — will see Subsea 7 transport and install five steel catenary risers with diameters ranging from 10” to 18”.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with offshore operations taking place in the first half of 2021, the company said.

The Lingshui 17-2 field is located in the east Lingshui Sag area of Qiongdongnan Basin, approximately 150 kilometers offshore Sanya, Hainan province. Water depth ranges from 1,450 meters to 1,560 meters.

CNOOC is the operator of Lingshui 17-2 and has 100% interest. First gas production is expected in 2021.

