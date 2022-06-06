CRP Subsea invests in Engineered Manufacturing Cell

CRP Subsea has invested in a new precision engineered manufacturing cell to support its increased manufacturing production demand. The purpose-built cell expands its machining capabilities by introducing a 5-axis CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine and a 3-axis turning center.

The new engineered manufacturing cell enables CRP Subsea to machine a wide range of polymer materials into complex shapes very efficiently, giving CRP Subsea the agility to support customization.

The new manufacturing cell in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, will initially be used to produce the internal clamp bodies for Distributed Buoyancy Modules. The 5-axis CNC machine provides outstanding accuracy, efficiency, and cost effectiveness, along with exceptional quality and durability. In addition, CRP Subsea is also increasing its staff resource to support the expansion of the business.

CRP Subsea's new 5-axis CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine and a 3-axis turning center. Image courtesy CRP Subsea