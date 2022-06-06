 
New Wave Media

June 6, 2022

CRP Subsea invests in Engineered Manufacturing Cell

Image courtesy CRP Subsea

Image courtesy CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea has invested in a new precision engineered manufacturing cell to support its increased manufacturing production demand. The purpose-built cell expands its machining capabilities by introducing a 5-axis CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine and a 3-axis turning center.  

The new engineered manufacturing cell enables CRP Subsea to machine a wide range of polymer materials into complex shapes very efficiently, giving CRP Subsea the agility to support customization.

The new manufacturing cell in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, will initially be used to produce the internal clamp bodies for Distributed Buoyancy Modules. The 5-axis CNC machine provides outstanding accuracy, efficiency, and cost effectiveness, along with exceptional quality and durability. In addition, CRP Subsea is also increasing its staff resource to support the expansion of the business.

CRP Subsea's new 5-axis CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine and a 3-axis turning center.  Image courtesy CRP Subsea

Related News

Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Shark Bay. Photo by Sahira Bell, PhD graduate from UWA.

4500 Years Old & 180km: World's Largest Known Plant Discovered in Shark Bay

Largest known plant on earth discovered at Shark Bay, and it's 4,500 years old.Researchers from The University of Western…

Figure caption text: Sea surface temperature pattern associated with the ocean contribution to unusual mixed layer heat variations (red warm, blue cold). Source: the NEMO ocean model component of the high-resolution climate simulation used for part of the study.

The Ocean and its role in Unusual Temperature Changes

A study by scientists at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

A graphic rendering depicting C-Power’s SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system as configured for the demonstration at the U.S. Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii. © C-Power

Energy @ Sea: Powering Up in the Blue Desert

Last year marked the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, lasting from 2021 until 2030.

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted is planning what it says is a world-first attempt to support coral reefs by growing…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Topcon Europe Positioning

Topcon Positioning is the global leader in developing and manufacturing precision positioning equipment. The company offers the largest selection of innovative precision GPS and GNSS systems, commercial lasers, optical instruments for surveying and civil engineering applications…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

1st Assistant Engineer (relief)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Fleet Mechanic

Oiler (QMED)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Marine Electrician

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Able Seaman (AB)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news