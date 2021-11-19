 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2021

CRP Subsea Invests in New Manufacturing Plant to Meet Offshore Wind Industry Demand

Credit: CRP Subsea

Credit: CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea, a UK-based company developing polymer and syntactic foam-based buoyancy and protection products for the offshore energy markets, has invested in a new manufacturing facility to support their transition from primarily oil & gas into the renewables market. 

The new 12,000 square-meter facility manufacturing facility includes a semi-automated production line for the NjordGuard cable protection system used in offshore wind farms. The facility is located in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, UK.

"The new facility enables CRP Subsea to significantly improve flow of materials, achieve throughput efficiencies and increase productivity, increasing Bend Stiffener production output by a factor of 20. The enhanced capacity has positioned CRP Subsea to support the growing number of offshore wind projects," CRP Subsea said.

Ray Cann, Head of Operations at CRP Subsea states “We are at the forefront of technical engineering and innovation, providing reliable, proven Dynamic Bending Stiffener solutions within the oil & gas industry. As renewable energy demands increase, we want to play an active part in applying our 25+ years’ polyurethane experience, technical expertise, and knowledge to protect our customers' critical assets. We are keen to support the commitments made at COP26 and the drive to net zero.”

CRP Subsea also said it was increasing its staff resource to support the expansion of the business. It did not say who many people exactly have been/would be hired.

