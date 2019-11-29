Subsea Tieback Research Hub Opens in WA

A new research and technology center backed by Chevron and Woodside has been launched at The University of Western Australia (UWA) to study long subsea tiebacks.

The Center for Long Subsea Tiebacks laboratory located at UWA will focus on long subsea tieback discoveries that will enhance industry's understanding of hostile deepwater conditions. The development of new long subsea tieback technology helps to unlock the economic viability of WA gas fields that have not yet been commercialized due to their location.

Jointly funded by Chevron and Woodside with approximately AUD$600,000 per annum, the center will be highly integrated into industry to work on real-world challenges and solutions for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, UWA said.

Premier Mark McGowan has praised The University of Western Australia (UWA) and industry partners for the joint research laboratory that will position Western Australia as a global energy hub leader, stimulating the economy and creating jobs.

The new center UWA Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the collaborative research center was a significant project that fulfilled the University’s aim of serving the community and improving people's lives.

“Not only will it enhance Perth and WA as a center of offshore engineering excellence, it aligns with UWA's plans to expand and strengthen global partnerships, as we work to become a pivotal knowledge hub for the Indian Ocean Rim region,” Professor Freshwater said.