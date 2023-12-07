Thursday, December 7, 2023
 
SubseaPartner Inks North Sea Offshore Contract

Image courtesy SubseaPartner

Image courtesy SubseaPartner

Norwegian Diving Contractor, SubseaPartner, won a contract for the 2024 season, work awarded by OceanInstaller for end-client Vår Energi as part of the Balder Future Project.

The first phase of work encompasses engineering, planning, design, fabrication, and commissioning of a new diver launch and recovery system. The second phase is surface-supplied diving operations to finalize the hook-up of the Jotun FPSO in the North Sea.

Currently stationed at Rosenberg in Stavanger, the FPSO is undergoing preparations for re-installation between the Balder FPU and the Ringhorne platform during summer 2024. The launch and recovery system for divers will be installed inside the FPSO, enabling diving operations
inside the turret. The turret mooring system, integral to the Jotun FPSO hull, includes a bearing system facilitating the rotation of the FPSO around the turret. During the hook-up, a large team of skilled divers will be engaged in connecting and tensioning mooring lines, as well as cutting and recovering excess mooring chains from within the turret.

