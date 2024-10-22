Tuesday, October 22, 2024
 
SubSeaSail Receives National Security Innovation Capital Award

SubSeaSail, Inc. (SSS), a San Diego based developer of unique, patented autonomous undersea and surface vehicles, announced it has received an award from the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) to help move its semi-submersible HORUS vehicle through manufacturing engineer design and long duration testing into mass production (contract manufacturing) as rapidly as possible. 

The multi-million dollar award from NSIC will help reduce the time to market for the SSS HORUS vehicle. SSS is focused on design, prototype development, testing and sensor package and communication integration. It plans to outsource production to experienced contract manufacturing organizations that can ramp up production rapidly as demand warrants. 

NSIC is a component of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) that has a mission to accelerate commercial technology into the DoD. NSIC provides funding to early-stage companies to accelerate product development for innovations that can be used for both commercial and national security applications. SSS is one of 21 actively funded companies and program alumni in NSIC’s current portfolio of companies.  

"SubSeaSail vessels – both HORUS and the multihull HERMES – are disruptively affordable, long-duration, low signature Autonomous Undersea and Surface Vehicles that will be capable of submerging for prolonged periods of time to avoid bad actors and bad weather. We believe our submerging vehicles will revolutionize ocean activity including ocean warfare," said Michael Jones, CEO and co-founder of SubSeaSail. "We're grateful to the DoD and NSIC for recognizing the exceptional value of our technology and helping fund the development of our HORUS vehicle."

