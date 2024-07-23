 
Sulmara Gets NZTC Funding Push for More Green USV Tech

(Credit: Sulmara)

Subsea specialist Sulmara has secured funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to develop an over-the-horizon (OTH) uncrewed surface vessel (USV) with the ability to launch and recover towed sensor packages.

The project will deliver a platform designed and certified to the standard set out in the recently released UK MCA Workboat Code 3 and will be certified to work OTH in UK waters.

This project will also further the development of Sulmara’s Glasgow-based Remote Operations Centre (ROC) that regularly conducts OTH projects across the world.

In conjunction with designing and delivering a USV solution, Sulmara will be developing a customer data portal for cloud-based access and mission tasking, providing a more interactive customer experience throughout the project lifecycle.  

To provide additional expertise for the project, Sulmara has selected technology partners including USV specialists Maritime Robotics and Lidan Marine, who design and build remote launch and recovery systems.

Together with multiple industry partners, including Harbour Energy, who are providing access to their subsea assets, Sulmara will work towards commercial proof of concept demonstrations of both the USV with towed hardware and the cloud portal data delivery.

The goals of the development are to provide a more environmentally friendly methodology for data acquisition to support offshore energy asset decommissioning, including verification of clear seabed, marine growth monitoring, environmental and critical component monitoring and 3D imaging of subsea infrastructure.

Specific design elements will be incorporated in the systems to provide similar pre- and post-construction data acquisition in offshore renewables to that seen in oil and gas, accelerating decarbonization across the marine industry.

“This project is a culmination of the investment Sulmara has made so far in the commercialization of USV technology and, by broadening the payload that can be deployed from a remote vehicle, will provide a new foundation for Sulmara to further challenge the conventions of offshore data acquisition.

“Sulmara has proven the use of multiple USV platforms to acquire hull mounted sensor data and has delivered multiple commercial projects with static towed sensors. The next step in this evolution is to dynamically tow advanced geophysical sensors that are launched and recovered from an uncrewed platform,” said Andy Doggett, Sulmara’s CTO.

