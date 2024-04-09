Wednesday, April 10, 2024
 
Sulmara on Offshore Survey Job at Bayou Bend CCS Scheme in Texas

(Credit: Sulmara)

(Credit: Sulmara)

Subsea specialist Sulmara has delivered offshore geophysical survey for Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the United States, being developed by joint venture owned by Chevron, Talos Energy and Equinor.

Bayou Bend CCS joint venture commissioned Sulmara to conduct an archaeological and geohazard assessment of the proposed Bayou Bend pipeline route from the landfall to the future offshore platform locations, which has the potential to reduce emissions from regional industrial facilities by safely storing carbon dioxide underground.

Sulmara utilised an electric WAM-V 16 USV for the offshore data acquisition. The collaborative project also utilized the SpaceX-backed Starlink satellite system to ensure strong communications between the shore and the USV.

 “The quality of the data gathered is some of the best we’ve seen from a USV. That quality of information, as well as the operability of the equipment and relationship that has been developed, have been key to the project’s success.”

“Launching the USV proved challenging given the time of year with the higher winds and seas. However, I am delighted we were able to overcome these issues and provide Bayou Bend CCS with such valuable data,” said Darius Rivera, Sulmara’s Project Manager.

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
