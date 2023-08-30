Wednesday, August 30, 2023
 
ABB to Supply Ice-Classed Azipod Propulsion for Research Vessel

Illustration of the polar research Icebreaker. Image credit: Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited.

ABB has received an order from the Guangzhou Shipyard International to supply an Azipod® DI propulsion system for the new compact icebreaker of China’s Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering. The ship is expected to be delivered in 2025, after which it will begin to carry out operations in the Arctic and Antarctic Ocean.

A complete electric propulsion system including two 4.5MW Azipod® units will drive the vessel through harsh weather and thick first-year ice to enable research on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The 103-meter vessel will have a maximum speed of 16 knots, draft displacement of about 9,200 tons, an icebreaking capacity of 1.2 meters ice and 20cm snow at the continuous speed of two knots. The ship is designed to operate both bow first and astern in ice with an enhanced Polar Class 4 (PC4) ice-breaking level. With a capacity of cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles, it can accommodate a crew of 80 people.

The new research vessel will be equipped to China Classification Society (CCS) LEVEL 2 notation standards on digitalization and fulfill Underwater Rated Noise SILENT A notation. SILENT A notation covers vessels that are acoustically sensitive, whose underwater noise emissions are controlled to benefit data capture and minimize ecological impact. The criteria are designed to limit high frequency noise while mitigating the practical challenges of reducing low frequency noise from propellers and the main engine.

“ABB has extensive experience and a strong local presence in delivering propulsion products, systems and support we can trust,” said Guangwei He, Vice Chief Engineer of Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited. “Polar Class vessels represent a growing area of expertise for GSI, and we are delighted to work with a reliable partner whose reference list for proven technology in this demanding segment is unrivalled.”

