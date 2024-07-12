 
New Wave Media

July 12, 2024

Miko to Supply Hull Closure for Equinor FPSO Raia

(Photo: Miko Marine)

(Photo: Miko Marine)

Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd., a MODEC Group company has placed a new contract with Miko Marine AS, of Norway, for the supply of sea inlet covers to be carried aboard its new floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO).

The FPSO, named Raia, is being built for Equinor for operating in Brazil’s Campos Basin. It is being supplied with one sea chest cover and one set of pipe covers with delivery in Q2 of 2024.

The covers use powerful magnets to hold them in place over sea chests and pipe outlets. Internal repair and maintenance work can then be conducted safely with a reliable solution for keeping the water out.

Traditional hull closures are an effective method for sealing underwater openings but they require substantial hull fitments and diver intervention, which can make them costly and time-consuming to use. Miko said its magnetic closures are designed to fit the individual vessel and are stored permanently on board. They can then be lowered over the hull opening whenever they are needed and secured in position by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

