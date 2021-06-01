 
New Wave Media

June 1, 2021

DNV to Supply Fleet Management Software for Ocean Infinity's Robotic Vessels

Credit: DNV

Credit: DNV

Ocean Infinity, a marine robotics and deep-sea data acquisition company, has tapped DNV for its ShipManager fleet management software for 17 new robotic ships and additional autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). 

Ocean Infinity, which last year launched a program to build a fleet of unmanned surface robots - the Armada - will implement ShipManager’s modules for planned maintenance, procurement, and business intelligence for its advanced fleet of uncrewed, low-emission vessels for capturing ocean data. 

The ShipManager solutions are part of DNV’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, installed onboard approximately 7000  vessels worldwide. ShipManager provides modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, dry docking, QHSE, crewing, and business intelligence.

"As part of our efforts to secure the reliability of our fleet of robotic ships and AUVs, we were looking for a trusted partner that could deliver an integrated fleet management solution,“ says Andy Holt, Fleet Director, Ocean Infinity. “We know DNV has validation in the market and ShipManager is very intuitive and user-friendly. We were also excited to see the latest developments in user experience based on modern cloud solutions. Especially ShipManager Analyzer, with its advanced reporting capabilities, really delivers what we were looking for,” says Holt.

The robotic ships in Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet use low-emission fleet technology and are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and pioneering navigational solutions that allow information to be gathered from the shallowest and deepest waters, whether for exploration, mapping or searching for wreckage.

The marine robots use hybrid technology, cutting CO2 emissions. An Armada robotic vessel emits up to 90% less CO2 than a conventional survey vessel. 

"We are proud to be part of this exciting journey with Ocean Infinity,“  says Torsten Kappel, Head of Ship Product Line, Digital Solutions at DNV. “The utilization of advanced technologies, as well as the focus on decarbonization, fits perfectly with our own values at DNV.”

Ocean Infinity's unmanned surface robots will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Related News

Credit: Kongsberg Ferrotech

Subsea 3D Printing Tech Targeted for 2022

Norwegian robotics company Kongsberg Ferrotech has joined forces with Equinor, SINTEF, and Gassco to develop 3D printing…

Images (c) ERELIS

Subsea Tech: Bathymetric Survey of Mediterranean, Dead Seas via Drone

Israeli drone service provider ERELIS recently conducted a number of pilot projects using a drone equipped with a single…

Image courtesy MODUS

MODUS to Deploy HAUV on Survey Contract off Norway

Modus Subsea Services Ltd won a contract to perform survey services in connection with a new cable corridor requirement in Ofotfjorden…

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

In 2019, Nautilus plied the Pacific waters off the island of Nikumaroro, searching for any sign of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. In the cool, dark control room, we kept a 24-hour vigil. (Gabriel Scarlett/National Geographic Image Collection)

VIDEO: Up Close and Personal with Ocean Explorer Robert Ballard

Ocean explorer and scientist Dr. Robert D. Ballard opens up on his personal life and his world-famous ocean discoveries like…

Credit; CGG

Seismic Data Firm CGG Launches Pollution Monitoring Solution

French firm CGG, best known for its seismic data services for oil and gas exploration, has now launched a maritime pollution…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SMC Ship Motion Control

SMC is a producer of IMU (motion sensors) for use in the hydrographic survey, dredging and subsea markets. SMC also is a customized System Integrator and producer of marine software. SMC offers cost efficient, high performance, high quality solutions to the marine sector.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Rigger

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Port Steward

● Richmond, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news