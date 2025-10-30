Maritime Firms Launch PntGuard to Counter GPS Spoofing Surge

Tschudi Shipping Company, NAL Research and Norway-based SGM Technology have launched PntGuard, a maritime navigation system designed to detect and counter increasing cases of GNSS and GPS signal spoofing at sea.

The standalone bridge system alerts crews the moment a vessel’s official position is falsified and provides authenticated location data when satellite navigation inputs are compromised.

Developers say the product aims to address the growing risk of electronic interference and manipulation of ship positions, which can cause collisions, unintended entry into restricted waters, or trigger sanctions-compliance disputes.

The companies said malicious disruption of satellite positioning signals is rising globally, including from land-based systems, hostile vessels and ‘dark fleet’ operators. Interference can falsify a ship’s track and cause cascading navigation failures, jeopardising crew safety and logistics planning, they added.

PntGuard uses Iridium’s low-Earth orbit satellite network to supply an assured positioning, navigation and timing signal around 1,000 times stronger than GPS and resistant to jamming and spoofing.

The system pairs an above-deck receiver with a bridge display showing both falsified and true vessel positions.

The technology, which can be installed with minimal modification to existing systems, also generates verifiable location records for compliance and insurance purposes. Shore offices can request proof of a ship’s true position at any time.

According to developers, PntGuard has undergone multi-month sea trials with international shipowners, a pilot with Norwegian maritime war-risk insurer DNK, and independent testing at the Jammertest programme in Andøya, Norway.

Deployments are available immediately and can be scaled across fleets. The partnership combines expertise in satellite services, maritime operations and vessel technology, the companies said.