 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2024

CGG to Support Discoveries Off Africa with Two New 3D Reimaging Projects

(Credit: CGG)

(Credit: CGG)

French marine seismic firm CGG, in collaboration with Côte d’Ivoire's Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and Petroci, has set out plans for two new multi-client 3D reimaging programs off Africa.

The programs include CDI24 Phase I (3,120 km²) and Phase II (6,610 km²), both of which are supported by the industry.

The Phase I will start immediately, while the Phase II is planned for the first half of 2025.

These new programs will be merged with the CDI23 (6,430 km2) reimaged data - originally marketed as 2023/2024 PDSM - to create a seamless and contiguous total volume of over 16,000 km², overlapping the recently announced Calao discovery and adjacent to the world-class Baleine field offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Using its time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, Q-Kirchhoff and advanced deghosting and demultiple techniques, CGG aims to produce clearer images of the deep structural plays not visible in the legacy data, as well as imaging the Calao Cenomanian and Baleine Carbonate fairways at enhanced resolution.

“CGG is supporting the energy industry by using innovative imaging technology to create new value from existing seismic data in the region. These premium reimaged data sets will provide an all-encompassing and highly accurate view of Côte d'Ivoire's potential, empowering the industry to de-risk future exploration and unlock new energy reserves confidently,” said Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG.

Related News

NKT Victoria was in operation for NKT’s scope of work (Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up UK-Ireland Interconnector Remediation Ops

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has completed inspection survey and remediation work on the East West HVDC interconnector…

Illustration (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Survey Job

RWE and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) have appointed Fugro to conduct geotechnical seabed survey on 3 GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind fa

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

KOIL Energy Lands Multi-Million-Dollar Subsea Deal

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract for a subsea safety control system…

Argeo Searcher vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Lands Woodside Energy’s Calypso Survey

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to conduct a geophysical survey for…

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

OMV Petrom has appointed global energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the…

Illustration (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater and Mondaic Enter Strategic Alliance to Optimize Seismic Surveys

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices and Mondaic, a provider of proprietary software and services for high-resolution 3D imaging…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Alaska Boat Captain Skagway AK

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news