Swathe Services Expands Rental Pool with GeoAcoustics

Swathe Services expanded its equipment rental pool capability with a suite of GeoAcoustics products.

“Traditionally we have supported our customers’ survey requirements with pure Hydrographic equipment but with the acquisition of the GeoAcoustics suite of survey systems we can now offer a wider Geophysical support capability," said James Williams, Managing Director, Swathe Services. "There are also plans underway to integrate these systems into both the ‘Inception’ and ‘Accession’ class Unmanned Survey Vessel’s (USV’s) through our sister company Unmanned Survey Solutions which will give us the ability to provide turn-key solutions of pre-calibrated survey systems on a proven USV platforms to our existing customer base.”

GeoAcoustics have been manufacturing marine survey equipment for over 42 years.