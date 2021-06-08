 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2021

Swathe Services Expands Rental Pool with GeoAcoustics

Image courtesy Swathe Services/GeoAcoustics

Image courtesy Swathe Services/GeoAcoustics

Swathe Services expanded its equipment rental pool capability with a suite of GeoAcoustics products.

“Traditionally we have supported our customers’ survey requirements with pure Hydrographic equipment but with the acquisition of the GeoAcoustics suite of survey systems we can now offer a wider Geophysical support capability," said James Williams, Managing Director, Swathe Services. "There are also plans underway to integrate these systems into both the ‘Inception’ and ‘Accession’ class Unmanned Survey Vessel’s (USV’s) through our sister company Unmanned Survey Solutions which will give us the ability to provide turn-key solutions of pre-calibrated survey systems on a proven USV platforms to our existing customer base.”

GeoAcoustics have been manufacturing marine survey equipment for over 42 years.  

  • The GeoSwath4 offers swath bathymetry and side scan seabed mapping system for shallow waters. 
  • The Pulsar side scan Sonar acquires high resolution acoustic images of the seabed. 
  • The GeoPulse Compact OTS is a sub-bottom profiler with low power requirements and versatile deployment options.

