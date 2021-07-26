 
T7's Tanjung Offshore Bags ROV Deal with Pioneer Pegasus

Illustration: Credit:NickEyes/AdobeStock

Malaysia-based energy industry services firm T7 Global has won a contract for the provision of mini-ROV subsea services for Pioneer Pegasus.

T7's subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services seacured the contract for remotely operated vehicle services earlier this month.

With this contract, T7 Global will provide underwater inspection and maintenance services for 10 platforms accumulatively in Sabah and Sarawak using mini-ROV.

Dr. Nik Norzrul Thani N. Hassan Thani, Chairman of T7 Global said winning this award on such a high priority pipeline project is testament to the Company’s mini-ROV business. 

"Our strategy has worked well since our inception in 2019 by providing our underwater inspection, maintenance and repair services through several Petronas projects. Now we will be focusing on expanding the client base through other offshore operators,” he said.

The contract is effective from the date of the award and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.  

