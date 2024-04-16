 
April 16, 2024

Strohm Reels In ExxonMobil’s Third TCP Deal Offshore Guyana

Carbon Fiber / PA12 pipe for ExxonMobil being readied for shipping to Guyana (Credit: Strohm)

Carbon Fiber / PA12 pipe for ExxonMobil being readied for shipping to Guyana (Credit: Strohm)

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) technology company Strohm has secured a contract from ExxonMobil for the supply of pipes for the  Whiptail project, offshore Guyana.

This brings the project count for the Netherlands-based manufacturer to three for ExxonMobil Guyana, following previous awards for the Yellowtail and Uaru projects.

The latest award also marks the largest commercial award for pipe supply in the company’s 16-year history.

The TCP for Whiptail will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Netherlands and used for water and gas (WAG) injection.

The technology will be supplied to ExxonMobil Guyana in a single, continuous length along with associated pipe handling equipment.

This concept and delivery method allows the individual 24 jumpers to be cut to the desired length, terminated, and tested onsite in Guyana, providing flexibility to the end-user. The jumpers, made of carbon fiber and PA12 polymer, will be installed at water depths over 1,600 m and will operate in the region of 10,000 psi.

“This latest award brings us to a total of over 70 jumpers across three developments in Guyana’s Stabroek block. Not only is this our largest award to date, but it also means we will be terminating TCP and supporting ExxonMobil Guyana and its co-venturers for at least the next 5 years under our field service group contract,” said Gavin Leiper, Strohm’s vice president Americas & Global Field Services Group.

