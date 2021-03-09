 
New Wave Media

March 9, 2021

TCarta Wins NOAA Grant to Enhance Satellite Derived BathymetryTech

32,000 miles of Alaskan coastline pose a challenge and an opportunity for Satellite Derived Bathymetry. Technologies developed to survey water clarity in daily satellite imagery (upper right inset) can be used as a tool to determine precise collection of high-resolution imagery for Satellite Derived Bathymetry surveying (lower right inset). Image courtesy TCarta

32,000 miles of Alaskan coastline pose a challenge and an opportunity for Satellite Derived Bathymetry. Technologies developed to survey water clarity in daily satellite imagery (upper right inset) can be used as a tool to determine precise collection of high-resolution imagery for Satellite Derived Bathymetry surveying (lower right inset). Image courtesy TCarta

TCarta Marine won a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), focused on enhancing Satellite Derived Bathymetry technology for application in the coastal waters of Alaska.

Satellite Derived Bathymetry (SDB) extracts water depth measurements from multispectral satellite imagery using advanced physics-based algorithms. Traditionally, this technology has yielded the most accurate results in clear, calm waters; however, TCarta has recently taken the lead in expanding SDB applications to more challenging marine environments worldwide.

“With the NOAA SBIR grant, our objective is to explore what SDB can achieve in Alaska’s coastal waters with the expectation of applying our findings to the greater Arctic region,” said TCarta President Kyle Goodrich. “This research will benefit hydrographic surveying, coastal zone management, infrastructure development, and other coastal marine projects at high latitudes.”

Begun in 2020, the NOAA SBIR Phase I research expanded the potential sources of satellite imagery for the Alaskan coast. Winter darkness, floating sea ice, turbulent spring runoff, plankton blooms, and unpredictable tidal variations make it difficult to capture images with the quality necessary for SDB processing. Just a small window of acquisition time exists during the summer, and it varies for different areas along Alaska’s 32,000 miles of coastline.

“By analyzing data captured with several types of satellite sensors, including multispectral, hyperspectral, green laser, and synthetic aperture radar, we are determining which images and methodologies – or combinations – produce the optimal characteristics for SDB,” said Goodrich. “This is helping us devise a tasking strategy to capture Alaska imagery at the right time with the right sensors.”

An important Phase I result was the development of automated tools to assess water clarity in daily satellite images to monitor water clarity for suitable conditions for SDB image tasking or planning airborne LiDAR surveying, Goodrich added.

In Phase II of the NOAA program, TCarta has shifted focus to SDB data processing and hydrographic analysis by developing new ways to improve confidence in the seafloor depth measurements derived from Alaskan imagery. The Colorado firm is creating workflows involving Artificial Intelligence to identify and minimize errors in SDB measurements, predict uncertainty and to integrate established hydrographic standards, thereby enhancing interoperability of SDB with other technologies.

“By the start of summer 2022 collection season, we will have developed a multi-satellite coastal surveying capability and a collection strategy for maximization of these technologies in Alaskan and Arctic waters,” said Goodrich.

Related News

Map showing the location of CGG’s new Northern Viking Graben extension survey. (Image courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).

CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey

CGG announced  phase two of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea, which will expand on the phase one acquisition…

© Graham Flett / MarineTraffic.com

Israel Says It Tracked Down the Ship Linked to Recent Oil Spill

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

© tonguy324

Israel Widens Search for Oil Spill Culprit After Ruling Out Ship in Greece

Israel on Sunday broadened its search for the ship behind an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar after investigators…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Titanium Engineers

Specialists in the development and manufacture of components in Titanium 6Al-4V (Grade 5) as well as Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo (6246) and Beta-C (3Al-8V-6Cr-4Mo-4Zr), both of which conform to NACE MR0175 and ISO 15156 for severe service applications.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news