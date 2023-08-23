Thursday, August 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 23, 2023

TechnipFMC Awarded More Work for TotalEnergies' Girassol Life Extension

© Gwenole de Kermenguy / MarineTraffic.com

© Gwenole de Kermenguy / MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC announced it has been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies to install flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the Girassol life extension project in Angola's offshore Block 17.

TechnipFMC labeled the contract as “significant”, worth between $75 million and $250 million.

TechnipFMC was previously awarded the engineering, procurement, and supply of subsea flowlines and connectors for Girassol life extension last year.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “The seamless integration of engineering, manufacturing and installation provides our clients with the flexibility and agility they need to meet their project goals. We have good knowledge of this field, having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development. It gives us immense pride that our long-term clients continue to show trust and confidence in our solutions through subsequent awards.”

Production from the Girassol field started in December 2001, with total investment for the two phases of the Girassol development at $2.8 billion. The Girassol FPSO was the first of four FPSOs installed on Block 17.

Related News

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Talos Inks Three-year Deal with Subsea 7 for US Gulf Projects

Subsea 7 has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Talos Energy to deliver commercial solutions for subsea engineering…

The 10km wide Petermann Fjord in northern Greenland. The author’s icebreaker ship is a small dot in the middle. The cliffs on either side are a kilometer high. In the distance is the ‘ice tongue’ of the glacier flowing into the fjord. Martin Jakobsson, CC BY-SA

To Predict Future Sea Level Rise, We Need Accurate Maps of the World’s Most Remote Fjords

Understanding how glaciers interact with the ocean is akin to piecing together a colossal jigsaw puzzle. And on various icebreaker…

The JOIDES Resolution in port in Ponta Delgada. © Claudio Robustelli Test, IODP JRSO

Mega Machine Deep Driller: JOIDES Resolution

The JOIDES Resolution embarks on Expedition 395 to understand the impacts of mantle plumes on deep ocean currentsThe world’s oceans…

Credit: IQIP

HAL to Sell 60% Stake in Offshore Foundation Installation Specialist IQIP

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has agreed to sell 60% in IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation…

(Photo: The Metals Company)

Canada's TMC to Seek Seabed Mining License in 2024

Canada's The Metals Company (TMC) aims to apply next year for a license to start mining in the Pacific Ocean, with production…

Credit: Tenaris

Tenaris to Supply 46,000 Tons of Pipe for Turkey's Giant Offshore Gas Field

Steel pipe supplier Tenaris will supply pipes and services for phase II-A of the Sakarya offshore gas field development in the Black Sea…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news