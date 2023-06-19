TechnipFMC Signs 20-Year Agreement with Chevron Australia

TechnipFMC has signed a 20-year framework agreement with Chevron Australia under which TechnipFMC may provide Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order subsea production systems for gas field developments off Australia’s northwest coast.

The agreement covers the supply of wellheads, tree systems, manifolds, controls, flexible jumpers, and flying leads.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, "Subsea 2.0 is field-proven technology, which reduces engineering complexity and shortens lead times. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support Chevron's gas production needs under this long-term agreement.”

Deliveries under this framework agreement will be manufactured at the company’s dedicated Subsea 2.0 facility in Nusajaya, Malaysia.