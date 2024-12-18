Wednesday, December 18, 2024
 
TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s Nigerian Deepwater Project

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) to supply its Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Bonga North development offshore Nigeria.

The contract, valued between $250 million and $500 million, covers the design and manufacture of subsea tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, controls, and services.

Shell recently made a final investment decision (FID) on deepwater Bonga North development, which will be a subsea tie-back to the Shell-operated Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility which the company operates with a 55% interest.

“Shell was the first to adopt our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order solution, and continues to deploy it across multiple basins—underscoring its commitment to the technology globally. This award further positions us for future deepwater opportunities in the region,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Bonga North currently has an estimated recoverable resource volume of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and will reach a peak production of 110,000 barrels of oil a day, with first oil anticipated by the end of the decade.

SNEPCo (55%) operates the Bonga field in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%), and TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria (12.5%), on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

