Friday, February 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 16, 2024

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production systems for Sparta development in the Gulf of Mexico.

This will be the first integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) project to use high-pressure subsea production systems rated up to 20,000 psi (20K), according to TechnipFMC.

The work scope includes manufacturing and installation of subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines for Shell’s Sparta development.

The tree systems will be Shell’s first to be qualified for 20K applications and are engineered to meet the high-pressure requirements of this greenfield development.

For TechnipFMC, a ‘substantial’ contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

“Sparta will combine our leading-edge subsea technology with our proven integrated execution model, iEPCI, providing improved project economics. We are excited to be working with Shell on 20K technology,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

To remind, Seatrium recently started fabrication of Sparta semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The Sparta FPU will be located in the Garden Banks area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, approximately 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana. It will feature a single topside bolstered by a four-column, semi-submersible floating hull and is designed to produce 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Sparta development straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area in approximately 1,300 meters (4265 feet) of water depth.

Related News

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

© Julian / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Secures ‘Sizeable’ Supply Deal for GoM Ultra-Deepwater Oil Field

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a ‘sizable’ contract from a major engineering, procurement, construction and…

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy Inks 3-Year Contract with UK Oil And Gas Operator

Aquaterra Energy has secured a three-year contract with a UK independent exploration and production company to provide analysis…

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

Volantis vessel and UT-1 trencher (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Trenching Job in US Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed the burial of a fuel support pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico on…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news