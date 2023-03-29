MIND Technology earns MA-X Technology Patent

MIND Technology said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent for MA-X technology. MA-X was engineered and designed by MIND's Klein Marine Systems unit and is an integrated single beam side scan and gap filler sonar.

MA-X provides imaging of the nadir zone, or "gap", with the same interpretive characteristics of side scan sonar reportedly improving survey times by up to 40%. Klein's first product incorporating this technology is the MA-X VIEW 600. This system delivers focused 600kHz imagery (which is comparable to 900kHz resolution) with 100% bottom coverage. These sonars have been used for USV mine countermeasure operations.

The MA-X VIEW 600 is designed to provide portability, submergence, and optimal stability at all depths to a maximum of 300 meters. The system

incorporates Klein BLUE TECHNOLOGY representing innovations in transducer, signal conditioning and processing design.