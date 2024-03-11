MIND Technology Grabs SeaLink Seismic Streamer System Order

MIND Technology has secured an order from Atlas Maridan, an Atlas Elektronik Group’s, to provide a specialized SeaLink 2D and 3D ultra ultra-high resolution (UUHR) seismic streamer system.

It is anticipated the system will be utilized in ultra-high resolution seismic site surveys in accordance with ISO19901 protocols, according to MIND Technology.

The order was booked through Mind Technology’s Seamap unit.

"We are excited to have received this initial order from Atlas Elektronik, and we look forward to demonstrating the elite capabilities of our SeaLink technology and cultivating this new customer relationship, which we believe will result in additional orders in the future.

“The UUHR SeaLink systems can, we believe, be of great benefit in de-risking offshore wind farm installation by detecting sub-seafloor boulders and other geohazards. We think this further establishes Seamap as a key supplier of equipment for renewable energy projects,” said Mark Welker, Vice President of MIND and Seamap Managing Director.