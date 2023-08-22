Tuesday, August 22, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 22, 2023

MIND Technology Sells Klein Marine Systems

(File image: Klein Marine Systems)

(File image: Klein Marine Systems)

MIND Technology, Inc. sold its Klein Marine Systems unit for $11.5 million to General Oceans, Inc., a subsidiary of General Oceans AS. Pursuant to the transaction, MIND has licensed its Spectral Ai software suite to General Oceans for certain applications, particularly side-scan sonar. MIND and General Oceans have also entered into a collaboration agreement for the further development of Spectral Ai and potentially other software projects. The transaction closed August 21, 2023.

Klein has served the offshore mapping and defense industries for over 50 years and will strengthen General Oceans' already substantial capabilities in subsea sensors, serving applications from seafloor mapping to mission-specific autonomous vehicles.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With the continued growth and opportunity we are seeing in our Seamap unit, which has seen robust customer interest in recent quarters related to our GunLink, BuoyLink and SeaLink products, we feel that it is prudent to shift our focus and capital to those operations. In addition to providing expansion capital for our Seamap unit, this sale also enabled us to repay the high-cost debt that we incurred earlier this year, making MIND once again debt free.

"We are excited to be able to continue to work with Klein and General Oceans in the licensing and further development of our Spectral Ai software suite. Through our Collaboration Agreement, we plan to continue the development of Spectral Ai for side scan sonar operations, and we expect this to deliver us growing and recurring royalty income. Additionally, we intend to expand Spectral Ai to other applications and potentially provide other software development services to General Oceans.

"In addition to traditional energy-related opportunities, we are seeing new alternative energy applications for our Seamap technologies, including offshore windfarms and other green energy projects. We also see growing opportunities to provide seismic streamer repair services, not only for our SeaLink streamers, but also for products manufactured by others. We believe there may be other opportunities to continue expanding our offerings in these areas.

"We will continue to develop and promote our Sea Serpent passive array system for maritime defense and security. We believe this product, which is derived from the commercially developed SeaLink system, is a robust and economical solution for these demanding applications.

Related News

The 10km wide Petermann Fjord in northern Greenland. The author’s icebreaker ship is a small dot in the middle. The cliffs on either side are a kilometer high. In the distance is the ‘ice tongue’ of the glacier flowing into the fjord. Martin Jakobsson, CC BY-SA

To Predict Future Sea Level Rise, We Need Accurate Maps of the World’s Most Remote Fjords

Understanding how glaciers interact with the ocean is akin to piecing together a colossal jigsaw puzzle. And on various icebreaker…

(Photo: Darwin200)

Global Conservation Mission Sets Sail from UK in Darwin's Wake

Almost two centuries after Charles Darwin's voyage around the world, environmentalists plan to follow in his footsteps by undertaking a two-year journ

Credit: IQIP

HAL to Sell 60% Stake in Offshore Foundation Installation Specialist IQIP

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has agreed to sell 60% in IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation…

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed Offshore

The DemoSATH floating wind technology project in Spain has achieved a significant milestone with the successful installation…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Diver tracking, navigation, and communication currently in launch phase by EvoLogics, S2C underwater technology provides the data backbone
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news