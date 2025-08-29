Teledyne to Acquire TransponderTech from Saab

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB. The acquisition includes a portfolio of connected commercial maritime products, including Automatic Identification System (AIS), VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies.

Based in Sweden, TransponderTech provides class-leading, SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea)-certified communications and navigation solutions for commercial maritime, military, and airborne applications. The company is known for its high quality, accurate products that perform reliably in the most challenging conditions. These include advanced solutions designed to counter GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing threats in the maritime domain.

TransponderTech is also a pioneer in developing the next-generation maritime AIS solution known as VDES. VDES transponders offer enhanced security, expanded data exchange capabilities, and interoperability with low Earth orbit satellites, enabling global coverage for maritime operators.

The acquired business will become part of Teledyne FLIR’s Maritime group — which includes Raymarine, FLIR Marine, and ChartWorld.

The acquisition of TransponderTech will represent Teledyne’s twelfth corporate carve-out transaction and the third carve-out completed in 2025. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.