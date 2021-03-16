 
March 16, 2021

Teledyne CARIS Launches Onboard360

Image: Teledyne CARIS

Image: Teledyne CARIS

Teledyne CARIS released Onboard360 featuring CARIS Collect. 

The software is designed to deliver a seamless flow of data into the Ping-to-Chart workflow. When combined with the Onboard360 Process module, logged data is imported and processed automatically allowing near real-time and remote quality monitoring of in-progress surveys.

“We are pleased to offer our customers the ability to collect with confidence using CARIS Onboard360," said Andy Hoggarth, VP Sales and Marketing. "Our Ping-to-Chart solution is now complete with the inclusion of the simplest acquisition software available for hydrographic survey operations whilst providing significant reductions in ship to shore turnaround times.”

Available as a perpetual or SaaS annual license.

