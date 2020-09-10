 
New Wave Media

September 10, 2020

Teledyne CARIS AI Software Used in Uncrewed Offshore Survey

(Image: Teledyne CARIS)

(Image: Teledyne CARIS)

Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies company, said it was an integral part of the team involved in a recent uncrewed offshore survey mission in the Atlantic Ocean. Teledyne CARIS’ Mira AI and CARIS Onboard software were present on the vessel to enable autonomous survey and real-time processing operations.

The mission’s uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) built by SEA-KIT mapped over 1,000 square kilometers of the ocean floor in 22 days, while being continuously monitored via satellite communications at its Remote Operations Center in Essex, U.K. A specialized team comprised of the GEBCO-Nippon Foundation Alumni Team operated the survey equipment and provided quality control of the data from various ‘work-from-home locations’ around the world.

The SEA-KIT USV surveyed a predominately unsurveyed area at the southwestern edge of the U.K. Continental shelf. The image displays the initial results following a fully automated processing workflow. Final processing is currently being completed using CARIS HIPS software to produce the final deliverable for the survey.

The success of the Teledyne CARIS tools in the UTAS project demonstrates its software capabilities to support uncrewed surveys in the future and the crucial role it will play in The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project. Seabed 2030 is an effort between GEBCO and The Nippon Foundation to complete the global mapping of the ocean floors in the next 10 years.

“Teledyne CARIS is uniquely positioned to underpin Seabed 2030 goals through its AI capabilities, web services and automated data processing workflows,” said Andy Hoggarth, VP, Sales and Marketing at Teledyne CARIS. “The success of this first leg is a tribute to the strong leadership of SEA-KIT and the unique capabilities and insights of all of the member organizations–̶ we are delighted to play a part in this mission.”

Email

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Christine Spiten, Nor-Shipping’s latest #ACTION hero, is profiled here, explaining how she left Blueye for the WWF and a…

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

Mike Read, President, Teledyne Marine.

Ocean Influencer: Mike Read, Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is no stranger to the MTR reader, a group of leading-edge marine and subsea technology companies that are…

(Image: L3 Harris)

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program.

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors

Ocean Influencer: Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President, World Maritime University (WMU)

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry,…

Boats are washed up on shore along the Florida coast during Hurricane Ivan in 2004. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Stacey Pardini)

Abandoned Fiberglas Boats are Harming the Marine Environment

Where do old boats go to die? The cynical answer is they are put on eBay for a few pennies in the hope they become some other…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Biosonics Inc

World–leading manufacturer of scientific echosounders for assessment of fisheries and aquatic habitat resources since 1978.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news