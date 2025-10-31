 
October 31, 2025

Teledyne Expands Maritime Tech Solutions Portfolio with Latest Acquisition

(Credit: TransponderTech)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has completed the acquisition of the TransponderTech business from Saab.

The newly acquired business Teledyne FLIR TransponderTech will join Teledyne’s Raymarine, FLIR Marine, ChartWorld and Teledyne CARIS brands, broadening the group’s maritime technology solutions.

Based outside of Linköping Sweden, the company will market its products and solutions as FLIR TransponderTech.

The brand will continue developing and delivering Automatic Identification System (AIS), VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies for civil and military customers in shipping, marine traffic, airborne and space segments.

 “We are delighted to welcome the TransponderTech team to the Teledyne family. From complete autonomous underwater vehicles to products and services for large Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) class vessels, maritime instrumentation and software for imaging, navigation, and safety are core markets for Teledyne.

“FLIR TransponderTech’s communications and navigation solutions are highly complementary and further expand FLIR Marine’s portfolio of industrial, military, and airborne technologies,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer.

