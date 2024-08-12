 
August 12, 2024

Teledyne Gavia Expands in Iceland

Image courtesy Teledyne Gavia

Marine technology company Teledyne Gavia announced it has expanded its engineering and production facilities in Kopavogur, Iceland in response to growing demand for its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

The company said it has more than doubled the size of its manufacturing facility and significantly increased its staff in engineering, manufacturing and support roles in response to the increased demand for both low logistics Gavia class systems and larger the Osprey and SeaRaptor AUVs.

Teledyne Gavia's facility in Kopavogur, Iceland offers convenient access for in-water testing and easy access to the harbor. The recent enhancements will bolster operations both at the Gavia facilities in Iceland and for support positions servicing the North American market in North Falmouth, Mass., the company said.

Teledyne Gavia designs and manufactures AUVs used for surveying, mapping and data collection in marine environments. Its vehicles are employed in industries like defense, research and offshore energy.

The company has manufactured the Gavia 1,000m rated AUV since 2003. In 2018, it added the SeaRaptor 6,000m AUV to its fleet. By 2022, Teledyne Gavia released the Osprey 2,000m rated AUV and is currently working on an air deployed Gavia variant expected to launch in late 2024. The company has also enhanced the low-logistics Gavia AUV by incorporating high-capability imaging sensors such as the Teledyne RESON T20 multibeam and the Kraken MINSAS sonars.

Stefan Reynisson, vice president and general manager of Teledyne Gavia, said, “Teledyne Gavia is pleased to be able to respond to customer requests for added capacity and capabilities and shorter lead times. The response to a diversified product line and additional sensors has been very positive. The goal is to meet the ever-changing needs of Teledyne Gavia’s customers.”

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
