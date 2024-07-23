 
Teledyne GAVIA AUV Service Center Opens in Poland

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

An official opening ceremony was held for the Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Service Center established by ENAMOR Limited in Gdynia, Poland.

Having supported the Polish Navy´s expanding fleet of Gavia AUVs for over a decade, ENAMOR Limited has opened the Service Center in partnership with the Polish Naval Academy.

Polish Navy Admirals, Captains and Officers attended the grand opening alongside representatives from Teledyne Gavia in Iceland, Teledyne Marine personnel from the United States and Europe, as well as various NATO partners and Gavia AUV Users.

The Polish Navy’s initial acquisition of Gavia AUVs in 2013 was facilitated through a contract secured by ENAMOR Limited. Following the delivery, the Polish Navy received guidance and training from both Teledyne Gavia ehf. and ENAMOR Limited.

The Polish Navy has been operating Gavia AUVs for mine countermeasures (MCM) since 2013. Beginning with that initial delivery ENAMOR has continued to support the Polish Navy both operationally and technically over the last decade. With an increased number of Gavia AUVs in Poland and with other NATO users combined with an increase in critical underwater projects in Europe comes an increased need for Gavia service and support outside of Iceland. To expand Gavia technical support in Europe, as well as increase ENAMOR’S technical support capabilities, ENAMOR has dedicated personnel and investments to open a Gavia AUV Service Center in Gdynia, Poland. The service center can perform Gavia Maintenance with a faster turnaround for Polish and other continental customers due to its central European location.

In his speech at the grand opening, Stefan Reynisson, Vice President, and General Manager of Teledyne Gavia ehf., highlighted the strong partnership between ENAMOR, the Polish Navy, and Teledyne Gavia. “A strong and successful working relationship has been the foundation of the success of Gavia AUVs in Poland. Thank you to both ENAMOR and the Polish Navy. Teledyne Gavia looks forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration.”

