 
New Wave Media

March 6, 2025

Teledyne Marine autonomously surveys DEEP's quarry lake in Wye Valley

Teledyne Marine partners with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake in the Wye Valley. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine partners with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake in the Wye Valley. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine joined forces with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake, affectionately referred to as Loch Lye, in the Wye Valley.

The team deployed the latest survey equipment mounted on a Maritime Robotics Otter Pro vessel, including a Teledyne RESON SeaBat T51 (800 kHz) multi beam sonar with integrated inertial navigation, paired with a Teledyne Valeport SWiFT profiler

Loch Lyr serves as the centerpiece of the DEEP campus, a facility spanning 50 acres. The former National Dive Center offers environment for testing subsea equipment, developing methodologies, and training personnel in controlled conditions. The lock stretches 500 meters in length, up to 125 meters in width, and plunges to 80 meters deep.

The SeaBat T51's controls were tailored for autonomous operations to map the quarry, while the SWiFT profiler complemented the system by providing critical environmental data, such as temperature, sound velocity, and depth, to correct multibeam readings. An onboard winch enabled remote deployment, and near real-time profiler data was accessible via smartphone for immediate quality control.

The electric Otter Pro vessel, launched via crane, operated both locally and remotely. During surveyor breaks, operators in Norway controlled the vessel through satellite communications, leveraging its onboard cameras and collision avoidance radar to navigate autonomously. The survey produced high-quality data, covering nearly the entire body of water in a single pass.

Related News

EverClean IQ robot during hull inspection. Credit: Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ opens new service center in Miami

Greensea IQ expanded its EverClean operations with a new service center in Miami, Florida. The new facility, located in Hialeah…

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Unveils Multiple New Product launches at Ocean Business

Meet Teledyne Marine at stand no T7 and for dockside demos at HS 02Ocean Business (National Oceanography Centre in Southampton…

Copyright Tomasz Olszewski/AdobeStock

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

The frequency of cable incidents in the Baltic Sea has been "exceptional" in recent years, but state actors have more effective ways of performing und

Copyright PostModern Studio/AdobeStock

NOAA Scientist Dismissals Spark Protests

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building in Boulder…

Copyright cristianstorto/AdobeStock

A Decade Later, Ocean Infinity Continues the Search for MH370

A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according…

Image courtesy OceaniQ

Turbidity Currents and Their Effects on Subsea Fibre Optic Cables

When sediment becomes suspended within a mass of water, this increase in density causes the water body to begin moving downslope…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news