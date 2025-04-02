 
April 2, 2025

Teledyne Marine Launches SeaBat T51-S Multibeam

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series. Credit: Teledyne

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series. Building on the success of the flagship SeaBat T51-R, the new SeaBat T51-S is designed specifically for subsea applications, enabling deployment on ROVs and AUVs for deep-sea exploration and underwater surveys.

The ‘S’ in SeaBat T51-S stands for Subsea, highlighting its ability to operate at extreme ocean depths of up to 6000 metres. Encased in a pressure-rated housing, the SeaBat T51-S maintains all the superior features of the original SeaBat T51 while offering unmatched versatility for underwater deployment beyond vessel-based operations. Like other SeaBat multibeam systems, the T51-S extends the portfolio’s capability to extreme depths, ensuring it meets the rigorous demands of subsea applications.

Key benefits include:

  • Superior Data Quality
  • Unmatched Resolution
  • Expanded Swath Width
  • Ultimate Automation

SeaBat T51-S will be launched on Teledyne Marine’s stand T7 at Ocean Business 2025. Show visitors can see the SeaBat T51 in action on ASVs at Teledyne Marine’s dockside area (HS02) and during on-water demonstrations aboard CRC GALAXY. 

