Teledyne ADCP Selected for 63-ft. Hybrid Ocean Monitoring Vessel

Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) from Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) has been chosen for a 63-foot hybrid catamaran for the Orange County Sanitation District built by All American Marine (AAM), a leader in constructing vessels with hybrid and electric propulsion systems. The vessel, designed to support ocean sampling and scientific research, will be an innovative hybrid-powered boat, contributing to environmental sustainability in marine operations.

Daniel Zech, Business Development Manager, All American Marine, says, “We’re delighted to have Teledyne RDI as partners in this project. Their ADCP, with its ability to survey the spatial variation of the ocean currents from near surface to near bottom, is the perfect tool we needed to optimize the utility of the vessel we’re building”.

The vessel built by AAM will enable OC San to carry out environmental monitoring, marine research, and ocean sampling efficiently in the Southern California Coast. The ADCP will help inform OC San’s Ocean Monitoring team on current movements during complex oceanographic research and sample collections. The ADCP data will be used to augment OC San’s water quality program and support the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) compliance determination.

OC San is a public agency that provides wastewater collection, treatment, disposal, and recycling for approximately 2.6 million people living in a 479 square mile area of central and northwest Orange County, California. OC San has two wastewater reclamation plants that treat more than 190 million gallons of wastewater per day from residential, commercial and industrial sources which covers 20 cities, four special districts, and the unincorporated area of the County of Orange.

OC San has maintained an extensive ocean monitoring program (OMP) for over 40 years gathering multiple lines of evidence to show that the ocean is safe for swimming, bottom-dwelling fishes are safe to eat, and the animal populations are healthy. To ensure the marine environment and public health are protected, the OMP conducts systematic water quality sampling specified in OC San’s Ocean Discharge Permit. Understanding coastal oceanography is a key component to determine compliance with permit conditions and for temporal trend analysis.

“Teledyne RDI and OC San’s partnership of over 20 years has increased our understanding of ocean circulation in our monitoring area and provided real-time data during ship surveys. In addition, Teledyne RDI has supplied exceptional technical support not just in the lab but also in the field,” says OC San Scientist Laura Terriquez.

Paul Devine, Subject Matter Expert, Teledyne RDI, adds: “Teledyne RD Instruments is happy to provide the ADCP for this project and help improve water quality and marine environment in Orange County. As pioneers in ADCP technology, we pride ourselves in the ability of our devices to provide accurate and relevant data in varied situations”.





Image courtesy Teledyne RD Instruments