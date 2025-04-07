 
April 7, 2025

Teledyne Valeport Launches Self-Calibrating pH Sensor

The new Teledyne Valeport pH sensor introduces a self-calibrating solution for robust, reliable pH measurements in ocean monitoring. Credit: Teledyne Valeport

The new Teledyne Valeport pH sensor, developed in collaboration with ANB Sensors, introduces a self-calibrating solution for robust, reliable pH measurements in ocean monitoring. This sensor redefines how pH is measured over extended periods of time, offering a powerful alternative to traditional glass electrode technology.

While highly accurate, glass electrode technology requires frequent instrument calibration to prevent reference electrode drift, resulting in lengthy sensor downtime. Glass electrodes are also more fragile and require storage in very specific conditions.

Unlike conventional pH sensors, the new Teledyne Valeport pH leverages Teledyne Valeport’s engineering expertise and ANB’s patented calibration-free technology to create a leading pH sensor.

The sensor is self-calibrating, preventing instrument downtime, reducing calibration-related costs, and extending deployment periods. The sensor is also highly durable and easy to store, making it a resilient alternative to traditional pH sensors.

Engineered for versatility, the sensor is rated to depths of up to 1250 meters and delivers accuracy of ±0.1 pH. Its titanium housing ensures reliability in harsh marine environments, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including: fixed site monitoring, buoys and frames, ROVs, AUVs and ASVs.

The Teledyne Valeport pH sensor features a combination of simple operation, robustness, and ease of handling and storage. It is particularly well-suited for long-term deployment scenarios due to several features:

  • Robust solid-state technology
  • Reference drift compensation 
  • Calibration-free operation 
  • Bio foul solution 
  • More responsive temperature compensation 

The Teledyne Valeport pH sensor measures 204 mm in length with a diameter of 47 mm. It operates on 9-28 V DC power with a consumption of <32 mA @12 V DC and weighs less than 1 kg in air.

The Teledyne Valeport pH will make its debut at Ocean Business  (April 8-10, 2025, Southampton, UK), where show visitors will have the opportunity to see it firsthand on Teledyne Marine’s stand T7.

