 
New Wave Media

June 6, 2025

Third UN Ocean Conference to Be Held in Nice, France

© Adobe Stock/saiko3p

© Adobe Stock/saiko3p

The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will be co-hosted by France and Costa Rica in the French city of Nice from June 9 to 13 with the aim of "accelerating action" on protecting the world's oceans.

The conference will cover climate change, pollution, biodiversity and making humanity's access to marine resources more sustainable.

The oceans are "not doing very well," UNESCO's head of marine policy Julien Barbiere said, citing increasing temperatures, sea level rise, pollution of various kinds and conflicts over fishing and mineral resources as main issues to be tackled during the conference.

The last few years have produced positive agreements and discussions on biodiversity and reducing pollution, but those need to be put into action and properly financed, Barbiere said.

He added that despite the problems, solutions do exist and the ocean has a great capacity to restore itself with help from humans.

Previous conferences were hosted in 2017 by Sweden and Fiji in New York and in 2022 by Portugal and Kenya in Lisbon.

(Reuters/Production: Manuel Ausloos, Ardee Napolitano, Lewis Macdonald)

Related News

© Kongsberg Discovery

Silicon Sensing, Kongsberg Discovery Join Forces to Develop Gyro Technology

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd and Kongsberg Discovery AS have signed a co-operation agreement to develop next generation MEMS…

© Naval Undersea Warfare Center

Executive Director of PEO UWS Stresses Importance of Submarines at NUWC Division Newport

During his visit to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on May 19, Executive Director Mike McClatchey…

Image: J. Hurford / AIMS

The Soundscape Code

Damselfish can make pops, clicks and chirps by grinding their teeth. When seeking a mate, some can make more high-pitched…

The major currents in the Gulf of Maine and northwest Atlantic are depicted in this illustration. The Gulf of Maine is predicted to experience cooler bottom waters this year, which may improve conditions for important groundfish and lobster populations. Credit: NMFS

NOAA Predicts Cooler Deep Waters for Gulf of Maine

The Gulf of Maine, historically one of the fastest-warming ocean regions in the world, is predicted to experience cooler…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news