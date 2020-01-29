 
New Wave Media

January 29, 2020

DCSA Sets Track and Trace Standards

Image: DCSA

Image: DCSA

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a non-profit group of nine major ocean freight carriers, published track and trace standards in an effort to unify information sharing and further digitalization goals.

"This is the first of many initiatives to be put forth by DCSA to transform inefficient practices and accelerate digitization through a unified industry effort," said the Container line group.

Carriers, shippers and third parties can use track and trace standards to "enable cross-carrier shipment tracking" and can download the standards from the DCSA website, DCSA said.

The data model ensures track and trace data definitions are consistent for all users, leveraging any system.

For shippers, this new standard will simplify shipment visibility across multiple carriers, enabling them to better plan and optimize shipment handling activities.

For carriers, it will unify T&T information sharing with other parties, ensuring accurate and efficient communication regardless of the underlying technology or platform.

For the industry as a whole, the DCSA T&T standard will set a new bar for collaboration that focuses on delivering a great customer experience while improving efficiencies for all stakeholders in the supply chain.

“We are thrilled to introduce T&T standards for the industry that enable its customers to reduce complexity, cut costs and, over time, better manage their end-to-end supply chains,” remarked Thomas Bagge, CEO of DCSA. “As DCSA standards are technology- and vendor-neutral, every organisation providing shipment tracking information to its customers today will benefit by adopting our T&T standard, because it will simplify data integration with carriers and improve information quality.”

André Simha, Chairman of the DCSA Supervisory Board and Global Chief Digital & Information Officer of MSC said, “The ocean carrier community is enthusiastic and committed to advancing industry standards for the good of all parties. T&T standardization is a huge advancement for container visibility and trade overall. Current DCSA ocean carrier membership represents 70% of the global container shipping market, and all carriers are invited to join us in collaborating to develop more efficient, automated digital container shipping. This will ensure global shipping in 2020 and beyond will benefit from digitization and the significant value interoperability offers.”

nonprofitsupply chainsupply chains
Email

Related News

Bacalhau is Brazil’s first integrated SPS and SURF project (Image: Equinor)

Subsea Integration Alliance in Bacalhau Field SURF Award

Subsea Integration Alliance, a JV between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, has been awarded an exclusive contract by Equinor for the…

Ethan Edson of Ocean Diagnostics demonstrates some of his microplastic sensors. Credit: Ocean Diagnostics.

SMTP Helps to Power Future Ocean Tech

On an unseasonably warm October day in San Francisco, hundreds gather in the Dogpatch district to hear about the latest innovations…

Jim Hanlon (Photo: COVE)

Hanlon will Retire as COVE CEO

Jim Hanlon has announced his plans to retire as Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship…

Greensea CEO Ben Kinnaman announced the opening of his company's second office.

Greensea Opens Second Location

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

The year was 1969, and Oceanology International launched in Brighton at an opportune time; the ocean industry was gaining…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Confirms Executive Management Changes

Offsore services firm Subsea 7 on Thursday announced changes to its executive management team, including the appointment…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news