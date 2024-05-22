 
New Wave Media

May 22, 2024

NEW BOOK: Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving

NEW BOOK: Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving A Pioneer's Journey by Howard Rosenstein

NEW BOOK: Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving A Pioneer's Journey by Howard Rosenstein

Howard Rosenstein wasn’t just opening the first dive school in Sharm El-Sheikh; he was cracking open a hidden world in Sinai. This true story dives headfirst into those groundbreaking times, where celebrated guests, uncharted dives and historical discoveries became the extraordinary routine.

  • The book
    Release date: 2 July 2024
    RRP GBP £30 | Hardback | ISBN 978-1-909455-53-5
    208 pages | 1st Edition | 240 x 159 mm
    Available from Divedup.com, online and from retailers

It’s a tale of grit, where resourcefulness and connections fueled Howard’s pioneering spirit. From Roman coins glinting on the seabed to the dark, unmapped depths, his dives unveiled sunken treasures and secrets of the past. But these weren’t just underwater adventures — they were tightrope walks between nations still at war. He braved floods, aided grounded ships, and even braved the depths of Mount Sinai itself.

Howard’s journey wasn’t a solitary one. He rubbed shoulders with underwater legends, bestselling authors, true photography greats, and even world leaders. He navigated murky shipwrecks, charmed amorous sharks, and found himself a player in the delicate dance of peace negotiations.
‘A captivating voyage through the exotic wonders of the Middle East’– Amos Nachoum

‘Howard Rosenstein had a dream that he made a reality – he built, and they came’David Doubilet.

Through his dive centers, first in the Mediterranean and then exploding onto the Sinai scene, Howard became a pioneer of recreational diving. He shared the magic of the underwater world with a generation, igniting a passion that would forever burn, his only desire that it would never end. But peace, like the tide, comes with a change.

  • The extraordinary story of the entrepreneur who pioneered Red Sea dive tourism with a cast of unforgettable characters.
  • How a dive school in a train carriage at the edge of the desert became a global destination.
  • A journey of success and purpose, illustrated with 200 images by the author and others, inc. renowned underwater photographer David Doubilet.

Praise for Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving


‘Once in a great while a book comes along that combines masterful storytelling, riveting adventure, charismatic characters, and meaningful messages that will continue to haunt you long after the last page is turned. For me, Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving is that book... I urge readers to dive into this book for vicarious adventure, for insight into a life well lived, for reasons why you, too, should succumb to the urge to submerge, and for unbelievable stories that are most wonderful because they are true’
Sylvia Earle, Oceanographer, Founder of Mission Blue (from the Foreword).

͠͠͠
‘A rollicking fun tale... scuba divers worldwide are indebted to them’
Kathy Sullivan, history-making astronaut and oceanographer.

͠
‘A fascinating story. Howard's diving life took him from ancient history, to being among the first to see sharks mate in the wild, to world politics as his pioneering efforts helped make the wonders of the Red Sea available to divers from around the world.’
Marty Snyderman, underwater photographer, author and photojournalist.

͠
‘A captivating voyage through the exotic wonders of the Middle East, above in the Sinai desert and beneath the cobalt blue waters of the fabled Red Sea. His ability to traverse cultures and disciplines while remaining true to his vision is inspiring. This book records one man's adventures pioneering scuba diving during high politics in the Middle East and is a testament to the transformative power of curiosity, determination, love for the ocean and the desert, and respect for the world around us. I urge you to pick up a copy and embark on this thrilling journey’
Amos Nachoum, award winning nature photographer and diving travel pioneer, BigAnimals.com

͠
'Howard Rosenstein had a dream that he made a reality - he built, and they came.'
David Doubilet (from the Foreword).

͠
‘A fascinating story that, if it was not the real-life of Howard Rosenstein, it would make a first-class adventure novel. The book details Howard’s work with the top underwater photographers and marine scientists in the world as they dived, photographed and researched some of the most pristine marine environments in the world. Howard’s love for the marine environment went well beyond science and involved bringing the world and all its varied and sometimes contentions partners together for the sake of tourism and conservation. This is not only a story worth reading, it’s a story worthy of sharing with everyone who loves the sport of scuba diving and the underwater world.’
Dan Orr, Diving Industry Consultant

Related News

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Inmarsat Launches NexusWave to Boost Maritime Communications

Mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat, a Visata company, has launched NexusWave, a fully managed connectivity…

© Dolores Harvey / Adobe Stock

Thailand Hopes Trackers Will Boost Conservation of Endangered Leatherback Turtles

Off the shore of Thailand's resort island of Phuket, marine conservationists have released 11 baby leatherback sea turtles into the Indian Ocean…

Image courtesy CSignum

CSignum Launches New Wireless Underwater Comms Device

CSignum launched the EM-2 wireless platform for IoT sensor data and control from above the surface to below. The EM-2 interfaces…

Hejre jacked (Credit: INEOS)

Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.The Hejre project…

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Awarded $92.6 Million US Navy Contract

VideoRay was awarded a $92.6 million five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the continuous production…

A long-range unmanned surface vessel (LRUSV) transits the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 07, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (Photo: Ian Delossantos / U.S. Navy)

Sea Drone Warfare has Arrived, and the US is Floundering

The U.S. Navy's efforts to build a fleet of unmanned vessels are faltering because the Pentagon remains wedded to big shipbuilding projects…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news