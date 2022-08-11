 
Trell & Trine Project: Aker BP Awards 'Sizeable' Contracts to Aker Solutions, Subsea 7

Credit: Aker BP

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions, and offshore installation firm Subsea 7, have won 'sizeable' contracts from Aker BP to assist with the development of Trell & Trine offshore discoveries, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea, off Norway.

The project involves a subsea tie-back of approximately 21 kilometers to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing East Kameleon subsea manifold. Aker BP on Wednesday filed a plan for development and operation (PDO) for Trell & Trine offshore oil development project to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE).

Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, close to 30 kilometers of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work. 

The work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The company said the contract was a sizeable one, which for Aker Solutions means it is worth between NOK 0.5 billion ($52,5 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (157,6 million).

Subsea 7 scope

Separately, offshore installation firm Subsea 7 said it had won a sizeable contract at Aker BP's Trell & Trine field development. Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Subsea 7's contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet. The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design.

 Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in  Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at  Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024. 

 Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Subsea business:"This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP and Subsea 7 in the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. The partnership enables Aker Solutions to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP and Subsea 7, with a continued focus on safe, efficient, and reliable operations."

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “This award is a continuation of Aker BP’s exciting development of the Alvheim area. The Trell & Trine field development is an excellent example of how our collaboration with Aker BP and Aker Solutions, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance, builds upon our collective experience from previous and ongoing projects. 

"The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. Subsea 7 is looking forward to continuing our collaboration for the Trell & Trine field development, with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations.” 

Recoverable resources in Trell & Trine are estimated to be approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025. 

