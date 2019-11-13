 
New Wave Media

November 13, 2019

Tritech Appoints Seatech China as Value-Added Reseller

Logo: Tritech

Logo: Tritech

Tritech International Limited, a Moog Inc. company, said that Seatech China Co., Ltd will become a Value-Added Reseller in China.

Tritech’s range of  equipment is distributed worldwide through a network of Value-Added Resellers (VARs). The reseller offers local support. 

Tritech's latest product, the Gemini 1200ik dual frequency multibeam sonar, will be on display at Oceanology China in Shanghai where Tritech will be exhibiting alongside Seatech China.

Seatech China is a leading distributor of high-technology and high-reliability marine equipment in China and provides a wide range of products including acoustic products, underwater camera systems and underwater robots.


