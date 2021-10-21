Tritech Launches Updated USBL Tracking System

Tritech International Limited, a Moog Inc. company, released the new MicronNav 200 UltraShort Base Line (USBL) system, which is the latest generation of USBL tracking systems from Tritech, designed for small underwater vehicles and diver supporting applications.

The updated system offers a number of new features including data transfer interleaved with USBL positioning, software integration into Google Maps, improved magnetic compass accuracy by one degree (1°) and compatibility with the new Micron Battery Modem.

The system comprises a subsea Micron Modem or Micron Battery Modem, a surface USBL transducer with integral magnetic compass and pitch/roll sensors, a surface MicronNav 200 interface hub and bespoke operating software that can be controlled by a topside PC computer or laptop.

The MicronNav 200 uses spread spectrum acoustic technology which provides a robust method for communication between the dunking transducers and the vehicle Modem.

The USBL transducer can provide 180-degree hemispherical coverage below the transducer, allowing vehicle tracking in very shallow water. Omni-directional coverage is provided by the Micron Modem and Micron Battery Modem.