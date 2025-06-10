 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2025

Trump to Wind Down FEMA After Hurricane Season

© EvgeniyQW / Adobe Stock

© EvgeniyQW / Adobe Stock

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he planned to start "phasing out" the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the hurricane season and that states would receive less federal aid to respond to natural disasters.

Trump also said he planned to distribute disaster relief funds directly from the president's office.

"We're going to do it much differently," Trump said in a briefing at the White House in response to a question about when he planned to eliminate FEMA and what his message was to governors regarding states bearing more disaster-relief costs.

"We're going to give out less money," he said.

"We're going to give it out directly. It'll be from the president's office. We'll have somebody here, could be Homeland Security."

In an apparent reference to his plans to wind down the disaster-relief agency, Trump added: "I'd say after the hurricane season we'll start phasing it out."

The U.S. hurricane season officially began on June 1 and lasts through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast last month that this year's season would be above normal with as many as 10 hurricanes.

Trump's comments were among the most direct to date indicating his intention to significantly downsize if not outright eliminate FEMA, which has an annual budget of around $30 billion and employed more than 20,000 people, including reservists, prior to layoffs earlier this year.

Distributing funds directly from the White House would also mark a departure from current protocols, under which FEMA oversees the dissemination of financial aid to the states following the president's declaration of a disaster.

Also at the briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that FEMA "fundamentally needs to go away as it exists" and that governors were being encouraged to work together to respond to disasters.

"We're building communication and mutual aid agreements among states ... so that they can stand on their own two feet with the federal government coming in in catastrophic circumstances with funding," Noem said.

FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Related News

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

Source: YouTube

UK's Prince William Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Oceans

Britain's Prince William on Sunday called on world leaders and businesses to take urgent action to protect the planet's oceans…

© Saildrone

Saildrone, Meta Complete First Unmanned, Autonomous Deep-Water Cable Route Survey in the North Atlantic

In a first-of-its-kind demonstration mission, Saildrone, in partnership with Meta, successfully completed a deep-water cable…

© WHOI

Researchers Awarded for Identifying Possible Language-Like Communication in Dolphins

Researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and partner institutions, including the Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news