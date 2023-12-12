Tech & Turbines: RWSC & Teledyne Talk Offshore Wind

In this episode of Deep Dive, we talk with Dan Shropshire, Vice President of Business Development at Teledyne Marine, and Emily Schumchenia, Director of the Regional Wildlife Science Collaborative for Offshore Wind.

Join us for an enlightening discussion highlighting the synergy between technology, renewable energy, and environmental stewardship. Gain a comprehensive understanding of how industry players work together to bridge the gap between offshore wind and marine conservation. Don't miss this episode filled with insights and innovative solutions that are driving advancements in offshore wind infrastructure, from precision data collection to underwater robotics. Learn about the science-driven initiatives that aim to minimize environmental disruption while harnessing the immense potential of offshore wind energy.