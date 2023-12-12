Tuesday, December 12, 2023
 
Tech & Turbines: RWSC & Teledyne Talk Offshore Wind

In this episode of Deep Dive, we talk with Dan Shropshire, Vice President of Business Development at Teledyne Marine, and Emily Schumchenia, Director of the Regional Wildlife Science Collaborative for Offshore Wind.

Join us for an enlightening discussion highlighting the synergy between technology, renewable energy, and environmental stewardship. Gain a comprehensive understanding of how industry players work together to bridge the gap between offshore wind and marine conservation. Don't miss this episode filled with insights and innovative solutions that are driving advancements in offshore wind infrastructure, from precision data collection to underwater robotics. Learn about the science-driven initiatives that aim to minimize environmental disruption while harnessing the immense potential of offshore wind energy.

Image courtesy Saab

Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for…

Source: Mocean Energy

TotalEnergies Joins Wave Powered Subsea Project

TotalEnergies has joined the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) collaborative project which is currently powering subsea equipment…

M3 multibeam data from the Los Huellos East caldera, showing the spires from the new Tortugas vent field in the center of the image. Copyright: Schmidt Ocean Institute

DISCOVERY: High-Res Mapping Tech Helps Find New Hydrothermal Vent Field

Scientists use high-resolution mapping technologies to find new hydrothermal vents inside the Galápagos Marine Reserve, as…

Source: SAMS

New Record Set in Unmanned Vessel Data Collection

Heralding a new zero-carbon era for ocean observations, a wave-propelled uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has for the first…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

Arctic Fjord - full Kongsberg Discovery package for more efficient location, inspection and engagement with Alaskan pollock. - Credit: Ludeman Photographic - via Kongsberg

Kongsberg Discovery Partners with Arctic Storm for Advanced US-built Trawler-processor

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
