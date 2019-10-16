Turner Designs Introduces New Turbidity Sensor

Turbidity measurements at very low levels of detection can be of great importance to those interested in harbor dredging, underground pipeline installation, and riverine applications in general.

With these applications in mind, Turner Designs is excited to introduce a new turbidity sensor with a minimum detection limit of 0.05NTU and a maximum range of 500NTU. Keeping the instrument optical face clean is particularly important in these applications so Turbidity Plus includes an integrated wiper which is triggered by the user.

Turbidity Plus is designed for integration with multiparameter systems and dataloggers from which it receives power and the wiper trigger. It delivers a voltage output proportional to the turbidity of the sample which can be correlated to nephelometric turbidity unit (NTU) values by calibrating with a standard of known concentration. Deployable to 200m, Turbidity Plus is available with or without a plastic housing for simplified integration.





