 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2021

New Ultra-Shallow Damen Shoalbuster Named "Brutus"

At Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, a new model in the Damen Shoalbuster range -- the ultra-shallow Shoalbuster 3514 SD -- was christened Brutus by Mrs Mandy Heere-van Eijk, on behalf of tug and workboat company, Herman Sr. Photo courtesy Damen

At Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, a new model in the Damen Shoalbuster range -- the ultra-shallow Shoalbuster 3514 SD -- was christened Brutus by Mrs Mandy Heere-van Eijk, on behalf of tug and workboat company, Herman Sr. Photo courtesy Damen

At Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, a new model in the Damen Shoalbuster range -- the ultra-shallow Shoalbuster 3514 SD -- was christened Brutus by Mrs Mandy Heere-van Eijk, on behalf of tug and workboat company, Herman Sr.

The Shoalbuster 3514 SD measures is 35 x 14 m with a free deck space of 150 sq. m. The vessel has a draft t of 2.85m at full tank capacity and just 2.45m at 50%, allowing it access to waters inaccessible to other vessels of a similar size and capability. Four Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines deliver a total of 3,876 bkW (5,280hp) to four 1900mm nozzles, an arrangement that contributes significantly to her shallow-water capability. And with 60 tonnes of bollard pull, she also has powerful towage capabilities.

Among the many other roles which the Brutus will be capable of taking on are PLGR operations, ROV surveys and a 600 x 800mm moonpool for multibeam access, mattress installations, UXO clearance, mooring, pushing, dredging support, ocean-going towage and general offshore supply vessel duties. Other features include four-point mooring and she is also equipped for anchor handling with an open stern complete with roller. The accommodation is comprised of twelve cabins for six to seven crew plus thirteen to fourteen additional personnel.

Brutus will be deployed primarily for wind farm support and maintenance duties where her shallow draft will allow here to work near as well as offshore. The DP2 dynamic positioning system including ancillary thrusters will ensure precise position-holding on the open sea as well in the vicinity of turbines and other structures. Her open stern will also make the vessel suitable for cable-laying operations and a sturdy aft deck HS Marine knuckle boom crane will be capable of lifting a wide assortment of cargo and equipment.

Related News

Photo courtesy KAUST

Professor Raquel S. Peixoto: The Coral Warrior

The world’s coral reefs are in crisis, with climate change emerging as the biggest threat of mass coral reef bleaching. Coral…

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico Extinguished

A fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

The upcoming UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) should herald an increase in marine exploration…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Chet Morrison Contractors

Chet Morrison Contractors provides integrated oil and gas industry services and creative project solutions for upstream, midstream and downstream clients operating in land and marine environments. Our multidisciplinary team is committed to providing superior service…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Vice-President, Fleet Operations

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news