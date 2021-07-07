New Ultra-Shallow Damen Shoalbuster Named "Brutus"

At Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, a new model in the Damen Shoalbuster range -- the ultra-shallow Shoalbuster 3514 SD -- was christened Brutus by Mrs Mandy Heere-van Eijk, on behalf of tug and workboat company, Herman Sr.

The Shoalbuster 3514 SD measures is 35 x 14 m with a free deck space of 150 sq. m. The vessel has a draft t of 2.85m at full tank capacity and just 2.45m at 50%, allowing it access to waters inaccessible to other vessels of a similar size and capability. Four Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines deliver a total of 3,876 bkW (5,280hp) to four 1900mm nozzles, an arrangement that contributes significantly to her shallow-water capability. And with 60 tonnes of bollard pull, she also has powerful towage capabilities.

Among the many other roles which the Brutus will be capable of taking on are PLGR operations, ROV surveys and a 600 x 800mm moonpool for multibeam access, mattress installations, UXO clearance, mooring, pushing, dredging support, ocean-going towage and general offshore supply vessel duties. Other features include four-point mooring and she is also equipped for anchor handling with an open stern complete with roller. The accommodation is comprised of twelve cabins for six to seven crew plus thirteen to fourteen additional personnel.

Brutus will be deployed primarily for wind farm support and maintenance duties where her shallow draft will allow here to work near as well as offshore. The DP2 dynamic positioning system including ancillary thrusters will ensure precise position-holding on the open sea as well in the vicinity of turbines and other structures. Her open stern will also make the vessel suitable for cable-laying operations and a sturdy aft deck HS Marine knuckle boom crane will be capable of lifting a wide assortment of cargo and equipment.